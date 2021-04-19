UnlimitedIP Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $1.94 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.00637253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040305 BTC.

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

