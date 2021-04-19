Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 182,400 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UUU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,580. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

