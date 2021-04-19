United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.87 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

