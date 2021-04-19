Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.23. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.