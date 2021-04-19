Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,139 ($54.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,986.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,326.11. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.