UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.