UMB Bank N A MO Sells 30,224 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

