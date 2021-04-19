UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

