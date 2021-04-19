UMA Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $171.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $27.82 or 0.00049655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

