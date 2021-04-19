Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.77 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $151.77 million and $4.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,837.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.02 or 0.01780546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00585497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014181 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.