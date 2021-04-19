UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,333,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

SGTX stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

