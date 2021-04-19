UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

