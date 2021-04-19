UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 786,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 427,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

