UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

