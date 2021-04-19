UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $268.04 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

