Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.15.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

