Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,027 shares of company stock worth $24,470,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

