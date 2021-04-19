Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUP opened at $27.48 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

