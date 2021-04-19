TUI’s (TUI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

TUI stock opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.17) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

