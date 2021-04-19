TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

