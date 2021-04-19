TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 114.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Pretium Resources comprises 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 798.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,660 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG opened at $11.37 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

