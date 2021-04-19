TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $11.95 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 4.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,876 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $794,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

