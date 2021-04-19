Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.78. 177,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

