Trust Co. of Vermont Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 422,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

