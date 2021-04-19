Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,650 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.22. 35,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.82 and its 200 day moving average is $361.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

