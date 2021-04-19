Truist Financial Corp Makes New $824,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.