Truist Financial Corp Has $806,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.64% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 309,266 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the period.

FTXO stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

