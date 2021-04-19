Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

TGI stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $962.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.