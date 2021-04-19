Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,941,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $97.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

