Trittium Price Hits $0.0664 on Top Exchanges (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $77,658.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trittium has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00278629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.80 or 0.00715785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.30 or 0.99361825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.00838905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

