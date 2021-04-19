Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 111,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Apple by 44.1% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

