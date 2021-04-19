Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. 1,386,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

