Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.98 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.