Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TNLX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Trans-Lux has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

