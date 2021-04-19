TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

