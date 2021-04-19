TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

