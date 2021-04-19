TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $196.93 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

