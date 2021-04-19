TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $492.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.56 and its 200 day moving average is $473.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.36 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

