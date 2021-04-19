TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.