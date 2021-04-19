TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

