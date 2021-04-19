Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.