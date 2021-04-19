Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon alerts:

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.37. Topcon has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.