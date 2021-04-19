Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TGDLF stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $2.59.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.