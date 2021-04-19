Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TGDLF stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various talent services, including professional profile, job and headhunter recommendations, professional social network and career-related content, premium membership, career coaching, and CV advisory services to individual users through its liepin.com Website, mobile app Liepin Tongdao, and WeChat official accounts.

