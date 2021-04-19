TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 40.8% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $883,166.20 and approximately $114,416.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,709.47 or 0.99983186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00132344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

