Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Titan International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,085. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

