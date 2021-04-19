Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 770,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THBR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THBR opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.