Thore Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,048.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $35,119.14 and $103,048.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

