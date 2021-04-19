The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.20. 22,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
