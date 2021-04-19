The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.20. 22,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

