The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

