The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 49,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,734. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

